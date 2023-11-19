Super loto de l’association Matéo 12 chemin du Petit Mas Martigues, 19 novembre 2023, Martigues.

Martigues,Bouches-du-Rhône

Un super Loto organisé par l’association Matéo à la salle polyvalente de La Couronne. Nombreux lots à gagner..

2023-11-19 14:00:00 fin : 2023-11-19 . .

12 chemin du Petit Mas La Couronne

Martigues 13500 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



A super Loto organized by the Matéo association at the La Couronne multipurpose room. Many prizes to win.

Un super Loto organizado por la asociación Matéo en la sala polivalente de La Couronne. Muchos premios para ganar.

Ein Super-Loto, organisiert vom Verein Matéo im Mehrzweckraum La Couronne. Viele Preise zu gewinnen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-08 par Office de Tourisme de Martigues