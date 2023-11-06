SPECTACLE « CENT VOIX EN L’AIR » 12 AVENUE DES TILLEULS Batilly
Catégories d’Évènement:
SPECTACLE « CENT VOIX EN L’AIR » 12 AVENUE DES TILLEULS Batilly, 6 novembre 2023, Batilly.
Batilly,Meurthe-et-Moselle
Pause café gourmand autour du spectacle « Cent voix en l’air »
Inscription au 06.86.99.04.95
RDV 15h salle du Couarail. Tout public
Lundi 2023-11-06 15:00:00 fin : 2023-11-06 . 0 EUR.
12 AVENUE DES TILLEULS
Batilly 54980 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
Gourmet coffee break around the « Cent voix en l’air » show
Register on 06.86.99.04.95
RDV 3pm salle du Couarail
Pausa café gastronómico en torno al espectáculo « Cent voix en l’air
Reserva al 06.86.99.04.95
RDV 15h en la Sala del Couarail
Gourmet-Kaffeepause rund um die Aufführung « Cent voix en l’air »
Anmeldung unter 06.86.99.04.95
RDV 15h Salle du Couarail
Mise à jour le 2023-10-30 par MILTOL