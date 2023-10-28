LE COUARAIL DE BATILLY SE TRANSFORME POUR HALLOWEEN 12 AVENUE DES TILLEULS Batilly, 28 octobre 2023, Batilly.

Batilly,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Le couarail de Batilly se transforme pour Hallowenn

Venir déguisé pour affronter l’univers terrifiant d’Halloween

Défier un parcours

Collation et potion magique 2euros

Photo souvenir à 5 euros au studio du FEP de 15h à 18h. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-28 15:00:00 fin : 2023-10-28 20:00:00. 0 EUR.

12 AVENUE DES TILLEULS

Batilly 54980 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Batilly’s couarail transformed for Hallowenn

Come dressed to face the terrifying world of Halloween

Challenge a course

Snack and magic potion 2euros

Souvenir photo for 5 euros at the FEP studio from 3pm to 6pm

El couarail de Batilly se transforma para Hallowenn

Ven disfrazado para enfrentarte al terrorífico mundo de Halloween

Desafía un recorrido

2 euros de aperitivo y poción mágica

5 foto de recuerdo en el estudio FEP de 15h a 18h

Der Couarail von Batilly verwandelt sich für Hallowenn

Kommen Sie verkleidet, um sich der furchterregenden Welt von Halloween zu stellen

Fordern Sie einen Parcours heraus

Snacks und Zaubertrank 2euros

Erinnerungsfoto für 5 Euro im FEP-Studio von 15 bis 18 Uhr

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par MILTOL