LE COUARAIL DE BATILLY SE TRANSFORME POUR HALLOWEEN 12 AVENUE DES TILLEULS Batilly
Batilly,Meurthe-et-Moselle
Le couarail de Batilly se transforme pour Hallowenn
Venir déguisé pour affronter l’univers terrifiant d’Halloween
Défier un parcours
Collation et potion magique 2euros
Photo souvenir à 5 euros au studio du FEP de 15h à 18h. Tout public
Samedi 2023-10-28 15:00:00 fin : 2023-10-28 20:00:00. 0 EUR.
12 AVENUE DES TILLEULS
Batilly 54980 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
Batilly’s couarail transformed for Hallowenn
Come dressed to face the terrifying world of Halloween
Challenge a course
Snack and magic potion 2euros
Souvenir photo for 5 euros at the FEP studio from 3pm to 6pm
El couarail de Batilly se transforma para Hallowenn
Ven disfrazado para enfrentarte al terrorífico mundo de Halloween
Desafía un recorrido
2 euros de aperitivo y poción mágica
5 foto de recuerdo en el estudio FEP de 15h a 18h
Der Couarail von Batilly verwandelt sich für Hallowenn
Kommen Sie verkleidet, um sich der furchterregenden Welt von Halloween zu stellen
Fordern Sie einen Parcours heraus
Snacks und Zaubertrank 2euros
Erinnerungsfoto für 5 Euro im FEP-Studio von 15 bis 18 Uhr
