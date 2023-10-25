Initiation à la Peinture « La Mer » – M’ La Chapelle / Centre-Ville 12 Allée de la Chapelle Arcachon, 25 octobre 2023, Arcachon.

Arcachon,Gironde

Initiation à la peinture sur le thème de la Mer, animé par Danielle.

Adapté à tous les âges à partir de 4 ans. (enfants accompagnés d’un adulte)

Gratuit et sous inscription.

2023-10-25 fin : 2023-10-25 17:00:00. .

12 Allée de la Chapelle M’ La Chapelle / Centre – Ville

Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Introduction to painting on the theme of the sea, led by Danielle.

Suitable for all ages from 4 upwards (children accompanied by an adult)

Free and subject to registration

Iniciación a la pintura sobre el tema del mar, dirigida por Danielle.

Apto para todas las edades a partir de 4 años (niños acompañados de un adulto)

Gratuito y sujeto a inscripción

Einführung in die Malerei zum Thema Meer, geleitet von Danielle.

Geeignet für alle Altersgruppen ab 4 Jahren (Kinder in Begleitung eines Erwachsenen)

Kostenlos und mit Anmeldung

