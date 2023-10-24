Conte à illustrer (jusqu’à 5 ans) – M’ La Chapelle / Centre-Ville 12 Allée de la Chapelle Arcachon, 24 octobre 2023, Arcachon.

Arcachon,Gironde

Conte à illustrer: « Immersion dans le monde des animaux » par Simone

Viens écouter l’histoire captivante sur les animaux et laisse ton imagination l’illustrer.

Ouvert aux enfants jusqu’à 5 ans inclus, gratuit et sous inscription

(Les enfants doivent être accompagnés).

Tale to illustrate: « Immersion in the world of animals » by Simone

Come and listen to the captivating story about animals and let your imagination illustrate it.

Open to children up to 5 years old, free of charge and subject to registration

(Children must be accompanied)

Cuento para ilustrar: « Inmersión en el mundo de los animales » de Simone

Ven a escuchar esta cautivadora historia sobre animales y deja que tu imaginación la ilustre.

Abierto a niños de hasta 5 años inclusive, gratuito y sujeto a inscripción

(Los niños deben ir acompañados)

Bilderbuchgeschichte: « Eintauchen in die Welt der Tiere » von Simone

Komm und hör dir die spannende Geschichte über Tiere an und lass deine Fantasie sie illustrieren.

Offen für Kinder bis einschließlich 5 Jahre, kostenlos und mit Anmeldung

(Kinder müssen begleitet werden)

