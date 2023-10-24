Conte à illustrer (jusqu’à 5 ans) – M’ La Chapelle / Centre-Ville 12 Allée de la Chapelle Arcachon
Conte à illustrer (jusqu’à 5 ans) – M’ La Chapelle / Centre-Ville 12 Allée de la Chapelle Arcachon, 24 octobre 2023, Arcachon.
Arcachon,Gironde
Conte à illustrer: « Immersion dans le monde des animaux » par Simone
Viens écouter l’histoire captivante sur les animaux et laisse ton imagination l’illustrer.
Ouvert aux enfants jusqu’à 5 ans inclus, gratuit et sous inscription
(Les enfants doivent être accompagnés).
12 Allée de la Chapelle M’ La Chapelle / Centre-Ville
Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Tale to illustrate: « Immersion in the world of animals » by Simone
Come and listen to the captivating story about animals and let your imagination illustrate it.
Open to children up to 5 years old, free of charge and subject to registration
(Children must be accompanied)
Cuento para ilustrar: « Inmersión en el mundo de los animales » de Simone
Ven a escuchar esta cautivadora historia sobre animales y deja que tu imaginación la ilustre.
Abierto a niños de hasta 5 años inclusive, gratuito y sujeto a inscripción
(Los niños deben ir acompañados)
Bilderbuchgeschichte: « Eintauchen in die Welt der Tiere » von Simone
Komm und hör dir die spannende Geschichte über Tiere an und lass deine Fantasie sie illustrieren.
Offen für Kinder bis einschließlich 5 Jahre, kostenlos und mit Anmeldung
(Kinder müssen begleitet werden)
