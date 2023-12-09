TÉLÉTHON 2023 11bis avenue de Verdun Le Thillot, 9 décembre 2023, Le Thillot.

Le Thillot,Vosges

Animations diverses dans le cadre du Téléthon. Bourse aux livres dans le hall de la médiathèque le samedi, marche gourmande sur la Voie Verte le dimanche.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-09 09:30:00 fin : 2023-12-09 12:15:00. 0 EUR.

11bis avenue de Verdun Médiathèque du Thillot

Le Thillot 88160 Vosges Grand Est



Various events as part of the Telethon. Book fair in the media library on Saturday, gourmet walk on the Voie Verte on Sunday.

Diversos actos en el marco del Teletón. Mercado de libros en la mediateca el sábado, paseo gastronómico por la Voie Verte el domingo.

Verschiedene Animationen im Rahmen des Telethon. Bücherbörse in der Halle der Mediathek am Samstag, Gourmetwanderung auf der Voie Verte am Sonntag.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DES BALLONS DES HAUTES VOSGES