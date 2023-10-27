Concert d’Erika Jurena 1182 route d’Orthez Mimbaste, 27 octobre 2023, Mimbaste.

Mimbaste,Landes

Concert d’Erika Jurena à la Brocante ÉcoSolidaire. L’autrice compositrice interprète de chansons originales pop/folk viendra présenter ses compositions !.

2023-10-27 fin : 2023-10-27 21:00:00. .

1182 route d’Orthez Brocante Éco Solidaire

Mimbaste 40350 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Erika Jurena concert at the Brocante ÉcoSolidaire. The singer-songwriter of original pop/folk songs will be performing her own compositions!

Concierto de Erika Jurena en la Brocante ÉcoSolidaire. La cantautora de canciones pop/folk originales interpretará sus propias composiciones

Konzert von Erika Jurena auf der Brocante ÉcoSolidaire. Die Autorin und Komponistin von originellen Pop-/Folk-Songs wird ihre Kompositionen vorstellen!

