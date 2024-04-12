Match Rugby : Brive/ Colomiers 116 Avenue du 11 novembre Brive-la-Gaillarde
Match Rugby : Brive/ Colomiers 116 Avenue du 11 novembre Brive-la-Gaillarde, 12 avril 2024, Brive-la-Gaillarde.
Brive-la-Gaillarde,Corrèze
Le match opposant Brive à Colomiers aura lieu au Stadium Municipal le 12 avril..
2024-04-12 fin : 2024-04-12 . .
116 Avenue du 11 novembre
Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The Brive-Colomiers match will take place at the Stadium Municipal on April 12.
El partido entre Brive y Colomiers tendrá lugar en el Estadio Municipal el 12 de abril.
Das Spiel zwischen Brive und Colomiers findet am 12. April im Stadium Municipal statt.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-10 par Corrèze Tourisme