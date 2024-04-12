Match Rugby : Brive/ Colomiers 116 Avenue du 11 novembre Brive-la-Gaillarde, 12 avril 2024, Brive-la-Gaillarde.

Brive-la-Gaillarde,Corrèze

Le match opposant Brive à Colomiers aura lieu au Stadium Municipal le 12 avril..

2024-04-12 fin : 2024-04-12 . .

116 Avenue du 11 novembre

Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Brive-Colomiers match will take place at the Stadium Municipal on April 12.

El partido entre Brive y Colomiers tendrá lugar en el Estadio Municipal el 12 de abril.

Das Spiel zwischen Brive und Colomiers findet am 12. April im Stadium Municipal statt.

