L’apprenti chocolatier 111 Rue des Carmes Rouen, 21 octobre 2023, Rouen.

Rouen,Seine-Maritime

Un atelier fort en cacao pour les enfants !

Découvrir l’histoire du chocolat, déguster quelques créations et plonger les mains dans le chocolat.

Fondé par la famille Andrieu en 1951, L’Atelier du Chocolat, c’est avant tout le savoir-faire artisanal français au service du goût et de la créativité.

Tous les ateliers sont réalisés à base de chocolat au lait pour confectionner des fritures à décorer avec amandes, noisettes, sucre de framboise, orange …

Chaque enfant repart avec sa propre production à croquer ensuite en famille ! (environ 500 grammes de chocolat d’une valeur de 35 €)

Différents ateliers sont mis en place au long de l’année :

Durée 1h

Enfants de 7 à 11 ans (les parents accompgnants ne restent pas durant l’atelier)

« Spécial Halloween » : samedis 21 et 28 octobre à 11h ou 14h

« En attendant le Père Noël » (étoiles, sapins…) : samedi 2 et dimanche 3 décembre à 11h ou 14h

« En attendant la Saint-Valentin » (cœurs) : samedis 3 et 10 février à 11h ou 14h

« En attendant Pâques » (cloches, lapins…) : samedis 2 et 9 mars à 11h ou 14h.

2023-10-21 11:00:00 fin : 2023-10-21 12:00:00. .

111 Rue des Carmes L’Atelier du chocolat

Rouen 76000 Seine-Maritime Normandie



A cocoa-packed workshop for kids!

Discover the history of chocolate, taste some of our creations and dip your hands in chocolate.

Founded by the Andrieu family in 1951, L’Atelier du Chocolat is first and foremost French craftsmanship at the service of taste and creativity.

All workshops are made with milk chocolate to create fritures to be decorated with almonds, hazelnuts, raspberry sugar, orange?

Each child leaves with his or her own creation to enjoy with the whole family! (approx. 500 grams of chocolate, value 35?)

Various workshops are organized throughout the year:

Duration 1h

Children aged 7 to 11 (accompanying parents do not stay for the workshop)

« Halloween special »: Saturdays October 21 and 28 at 11am or 2pm

« Waiting for Santa » (stars, fir trees?): Saturday December 2 and Sunday December 3 at 11am or 2pm

« Waiting for Valentine’s Day (hearts): Saturdays February 3 and 10 at 11am or 2pm

« Waiting for Easter (bells, rabbits?): Saturdays March 2 and 9 at 11am or 2pm

¡Un taller para niños repleto de cacao!

Descubre la historia del chocolate, prueba algunas de nuestras creaciones y ensúciate las manos con chocolate.

Fundado por la familia Andrieu en 1951, L’Atelier du Chocolat es ante todo artesanía francesa al servicio del gusto y la creatividad.

En todos los obradores se utiliza chocolate con leche para crear frituras que se decoran con almendras, avellanas, azúcar de frambuesa, naranja?

Cada niño se va a casa con su propia creación para disfrutarla en familia (aprox. 500 gramos de chocolate, por un valor de 35 euros)

Se organizan varios talleres a lo largo del año:

Duración 1 hora

Niños de 7 a 11 años (los padres acompañantes no se quedan al taller)

« Especial Halloween »: sábados 21 y 28 de octubre a las 11 h o a las 14 h

« Esperando a Papá Noel » (estrellas, árboles de Navidad…): sábado 2 y domingo 3 de diciembre a las 11.00 o a las 14.00 h

« Esperando a San Valentín » (corazones): sábados 3 y 10 de febrero a las 11.00 h. o a las 14.00 h

« Esperando la Pascua (campanas, conejos…): sábados 2 y 9 de marzo a las 11.00 h. o a las 14.00 h

Ein kakaohaltiger Workshop für Kinder!

Entdecken Sie die Geschichte der Schokolade, probieren Sie einige Kreationen und tauchen Sie mit den Händen in die Schokolade ein.

Das 1951 von der Familie Andrieu gegründete L?Atelier du Chocolat steht vor allem für französisches handwerkliches Können im Dienste des Geschmacks und der Kreativität.

Alle Ateliers werden auf der Basis von Milchschokolade hergestellt, um Frituren zu fertigen, die mit Mandeln, Haselnüssen, Himbeerzucker, Orangen? verziert werden können

Jedes Kind geht mit seiner eigenen Produktion nach Hause, in die es anschließend mit der Familie beißen kann! (ca. 500 Gramm Schokolade im Wert von 35 ?)

Verschiedene Workshops werden das ganze Jahr über angeboten:

Dauer 1 Std

Kinder von 7 bis 11 Jahren (begleitende Eltern bleiben nicht während des Workshops)

« Halloween-Special »: Samstag, 21. und 28. Oktober um 11 Uhr oder 14 Uhr

« Warten auf den Weihnachtsmann » (Sterne, Tannenbäume?): Samstag, 2. und Sonntag, 3. Dezember um 11 Uhr oder 14 Uhr

« Warten auf den Valentinstag » (Herzen): Samstag, 3. und 10. Februar um 11 Uhr oder 14 Uhr

« Warten auf Ostern » (Glocken, Hasen usw.): Samstag, 2. und 9. März um 11 Uhr oder 14 Uhr

