Cinéma Arudy : Rien à perdre 11 Rue Saint-Michel Arudy, 1 décembre 2023, Arudy.

Arudy,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Durée : 1h52

Genre : Drame

Réalisé par : Delphine Deloget

Avec : Virginie Efira, Félix Lefebvre, Arieh Worthalter

Sylvie vit à Brest avec ses deux enfants, Sofiane et Jean-Jacques. Une nuit, Sofiane se blesse alors qu’il est seul dans l’appartement. Les services sociaux sont alertés et placent l’enfant en foyer, le temps de mener une enquête. Persuadée d’être victime d’une erreur judiciaire, Sylvie se lance dans un combat pour récupérer son fils..

2023-12-10 fin : 2023-12-10 . EUR.

11 Rue Saint-Michel Cinéma Saint Michel

Arudy 64260 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Running time: 1 hour 52 minutes

Genre: Drama

Directed by : Delphine Deloget

Starring : Virginie Efira, Félix Lefebvre, Arieh Worthalter

Sylvie lives in Brest with her two children, Sofiane and Jean-Jacques. One night, Sofiane is injured while alone in the apartment. The social services were alerted and the child was placed in a home while they investigated. Convinced that she is the victim of a miscarriage of justice, Sylvie sets out to win her son back.

Duración: 1 hora 52 minutos

Género: Drama

Dirigida por : Delphine Deloget

Intérpretes: Virginie Efira, Félix Lefebvre, Arieh Worthalter Virginie Efira, Félix Lefebvre, Arieh Worthalter

Sylvie vive en Brest con sus dos hijos, Sofiane y Jean-Jacques. Una noche, Sofiane resulta herida mientras está sola en el piso. Se avisa a los servicios sociales y se interna a la niña en una residencia mientras se lleva a cabo una investigación. Convencida de ser víctima de un error judicial, Sylvie emprende una batalla para recuperar a su hijo.

Dauer: 1h52

Genre: Drama

Regie: Delphine Deloget

Mit: Virginie Efira, Félix Lefebvre, Arieh Worthalter

Sylvie lebt mit ihren beiden Kindern, Sofiane und Jean-Jacques, in Brest. Eines Nachts verletzt sich Sofiane, als er allein in der Wohnung ist. Das Jugendamt wird alarmiert und bringt das Kind in ein Heim, während die Ermittlungen laufen. Sylvie ist überzeugt, dass sie Opfer eines Justizirrtums ist.

