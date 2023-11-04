Cinéma Arudy : Les trolls 3 11 Rue Saint-Michel Arudy, 4 novembre 2023, Arudy.

Arudy,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Réalisé par Tim Heitz, Walt Dohrn

Avec Matt Pokora, Vitaa, Amel Bent

Durée : 1h31. – Genre : Animation, aventure, comédie, Famille, action

Après deux films à se tourner autour pour finalement tomber dans les bras l’un de l’autre, Poppy et Branch sont officiellement en couple (#broppy)! Alors qu’ils n’ont plus de secrets l’un pour l’autre, Poppy fait une découverte incroyable relative au passé de Branch. À l’époque, avec ses quatre frères, Floyd, John Dory, Spruce et Clay, ils formaient le Boys Band le plus en vogue du moment, les BroZone. Alors qu’il n’était qu’un enfant, le groupe s’est séparé, tout comme la famille et depuis Branch n’a jamais revu ses frères. Mais quand Floyd, l’ainé de la fratrie est enlevé par les pires crapules des stars de la Pop, Velvet et Veneer, qui en veulent à son talent musical, Branch et Poppy vont se lancer dans une aventure poignante et bouleversante..

2023-11-04 fin : 2023-11-04 . EUR.

11 Rue Saint-Michel Cinéma Saint Michel

Arudy 64260 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



After two films of circling each other and finally falling into each other’s arms, Poppy and Branch are officially a couple (#broppy)! Now that they have no secrets from each other, Poppy makes an incredible discovery about Branch’s past. Back in the day, he and his four brothers, Floyd, John Dory, Spruce and Clay, formed the hottest Boys Band of the moment, the BroZones. When he was just a child, the band split up, as did the family, and Branch has never seen his brothers since. But when Floyd, the eldest of the siblings, is kidnapped by pop stars Velvet and Veneer, who are after his musical talent, Branch and Poppy embark on a heartbreaking adventure.

Tras dos películas dando vueltas el uno alrededor del otro y finalmente cayendo en sus brazos, ¡Poppy y Branch son oficialmente pareja (#broppy)! Ahora que ya no tienen secretos el uno para el otro, Poppy hace un increíble descubrimiento sobre el pasado de Branch. En su día, él y sus cuatro hermanos, Floyd, John Dory, Spruce y Clay, formaron la banda de chicos de moda del momento, los BroZones. Cuando era sólo un niño, la banda se separó, al igual que la familia, y Branch no ha vuelto a ver a sus hermanos desde entonces. Pero cuando Floyd, el mayor de los hermanos, es secuestrado por las peores estrellas del pop, Velvet y Veneer, que buscan su talento musical, Branch y Poppy se embarcan en una aventura conmovedora y conmovedora.

Nach zwei Filmen, in denen sie sich gegenseitig umkreisten und schließlich in die Arme fielen, sind Poppy und Branch nun offiziell ein Paar (#broppy)! Als sie keine Geheimnisse mehr voreinander haben, macht Poppy eine unglaubliche Entdeckung über Branchs Vergangenheit. Zusammen mit seinen vier Brüdern Floyd, John Dory, Spruce und Clay bildeten sie damals die angesagteste Boygroup der Welt, die BroZone. Als er noch ein Kind war, löste sich die Band ebenso wie die Familie auf und Branch hat seine Brüder seitdem nie wieder gesehen. Doch als Floyd, der älteste der Geschwister, von den schlimmsten Schurken der Popstars, Velvet und Veneer, entführt wird, die es auf sein musikalisches Talent abgesehen haben, begeben sich Branch und Poppy auf ein ergreifendes und erschütterndes Abenteuer.

