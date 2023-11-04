Cinéma Arudy : The creator 11 Rue Saint-Michel Arudy, 4 novembre 2023, Arudy.

Arudy,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Réalisé par Gareth Edwards

Avec John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles

Durée : 2h13. – Genre : Science-fiction, drame, aventure

Dans un futur proche, humains et intelligence artificielle (IA) se livrent une guerre sans merci. Soldat américain infiltré en Asie, Joshua est séparé de sa femme Maya au cours d’un assaut. Supposant que celle-ci est décédée, il rentre aux États-Unis, complètement dévasté. Cinq ans plus tard, l’armée lui demande de revenir sur le terrain, craignant qu’une puissante intelligence artificielle n’ait créé une arme qui permette à l’Orient de gagner la guerre qu’elle livre à l’Occident. Sentant son utilisation proche, elle souhaite qu’il la trouve et la détruise..

2023-11-04 fin : 2023-11-04 . EUR.

11 Rue Saint-Michel Cinéma Saint Michel

Arudy 64260 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Directed by Gareth Edwards

Starring John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles

Running time: 2:13 – Genre: science fiction, drama, adventure

In the near future, humans and artificial intelligence (AI) wage a merciless war. An American soldier infiltrated in Asia, Joshua is separated from his wife Maya during an assault. Assuming she is dead, he returns to the United States, devastated. Five years later, the army asks him to return to the field, fearing that a powerful artificial intelligence has created a weapon that will enable the East to win its war with the West. Sensing its imminent use, she wants him to find and destroy it.

Dirigida por Gareth Edwards

Protagonizada por John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles

Duración: 2h13 – Género: Ciencia ficción, drama, aventura

En un futuro próximo, los humanos y la inteligencia artificial (IA) libran una guerra sin cuartel. Joshua, un soldado estadounidense infiltrado en Asia, se separa de su esposa Maya durante un asalto. Dándola por muerta, regresa a Estados Unidos completamente destrozado. Cinco años más tarde, el ejército le pide que vuelva al campo, temiendo que una poderosa inteligencia artificial haya creado un arma que permitirá a Oriente ganar su guerra contra Occidente. Presintiendo que está a punto de ser utilizada, quiere que él la encuentre y la destruya.

Regie: Gareth Edwards

Mit John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles

Dauer: 2 Stunden 13 Minuten. – Genre: Science-Fiction, Drama, Abenteuer

In einer nahen Zukunft führen Menschen und Künstliche Intelligenz (KI) einen erbarmungslosen Krieg. Der in Asien eingeschleuste US-Soldat Joshua wird während eines Angriffs von seiner Frau Maya getrennt. Da er annimmt, dass sie gestorben ist, kehrt er völlig am Boden zerstört in die USA zurück. Fünf Jahre später bittet ihn die Armee, wieder in den Einsatz zu gehen, da sie befürchtet, dass eine mächtige künstliche Intelligenz eine Waffe entwickelt hat, mit der der Osten den Krieg gegen den Westen gewinnen kann. Da sie ihren Einsatz in greifbarer Nähe wittert, wünscht sie sich, dass er sie findet und zerstört.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-11 par OT Vallée d’Ossau Pyrénées