Cinéma Arudy : Une année difficile 11 Rue Saint-Michel Arudy, 1 novembre 2023, Arudy.

Arudy,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Réalisé par Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache

Avec Pio Marmaï, Jonathan Cohen, Mathieu Amalric, Noémie Merlant, Luàna Bajrami

Durée : 1h58. – Genre : Comédie

Albert et Bruno sont surendettés et en bout de course, c’est dans le chemin associatif qu’ils empruntent ensemble qu’ils croisent des jeunes militants écolos. Plus attirés par la bière et les chips gratuites que par leurs arguments, ils vont peu à peu intégrer le mouvement sans conviction….

2023-11-01 fin : 2023-11-01 . EUR.

11 Rue Saint-Michel Cinéma Saint Michel

Arudy 64260 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Directed by Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache

With Pio Marmaï, Jonathan Cohen, Mathieu Amalric, Noémie Merlant, Luàna Bajrami

Running time: 1:58 – Genre: Comedy

Albert and Bruno are over-indebted and at the end of their rope, and it’s on the community path they’re taking together that they come across a group of young environmental activists. More attracted by beer and free chips than by their arguments, they gradually join the movement without conviction?

Dirigida por Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache

Protagonistas Pio Marmaï, Jonathan Cohen, Mathieu Amalric, Noémie Merlant, Luàna Bajrami

Duración: 1 hora 58 minutos – Género: Comedia

Albert y Bruno están sobreendeudados y al límite de sus fuerzas, y es en el camino comunitario que emprenden juntos cuando se cruzan con un grupo de jóvenes activistas medioambientales. Más atraídos por la cerveza y las patatas fritas gratis que por sus argumentos, poco a poco se unen al movimiento sin convicción..

Regie: Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache

Mit Pio Marmaï, Jonathan Cohen, Mathieu Amalric, Noémie Merlant, Luàna Bajrami

Dauer: 1h58. – Genre: Komödie

Albert und Bruno sind überschuldet und am Ende ihres Weges. Auf dem Vereinsweg, den sie gemeinsam beschreiten, treffen sie auf junge Öko-Aktivisten. Sie sind mehr von Bier und kostenlosen Chips als von ihren Argumenten angezogen und schließen sich nach und nach der Bewegung an, ohne jedoch wirklich davon überzeugt zu sein

