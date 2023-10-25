Cinéma Arudy : Au Clémenceau 11 Rue Saint-Michel Arudy, 25 octobre 2023, Arudy.

Arudy,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Réalisé par Xavier Gayan

Durée : 1h26. – Genre : Documentaire

Ils s’appellent Gérard, Choukri ou l’Alsacien, gratteurs de FDJ ou leveurs de coude d’un soir, ils se retrouvent dans un bar-tabac PMU, par habitude ou pour tromper leur solitude. Certains vivent dans la rue, d’autres ont connu les hôpitaux psychiatriques, la plupart souffrent d’addictions. Ils sont le pouls et la confidence d’une France déchirée. Ici c’est une famille, c’est une estrade, c’est un ancrage. Ils sont AU CLEMENCEAU..

11 Rue Saint-Michel Cinéma Saint Michel

Arudy 64260 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Directed by Xavier Gayan

Running time: 1:26 – Genre: Documentary

Their names are Gérard, Choukri or l’Alsacien. FDJ scratchers or elbow-throwers for a night, they meet in a PMU bar-tabac, out of habit or to ease their loneliness. Some live on the streets, others have been in psychiatric hospitals, and most suffer from addictions. They are the pulse and the confidence of a France torn apart. This is a family, this is a stage, this is an anchor. They are at CLEMENCEAU.

Dirigida por Xavier Gayan

Duración: 1 hora 26 minutos – Género: Documental

Se llaman Gérard, Choukri o L’Alsacien. Rascadores de la FDJ o levantadores de codos de una noche, se reúnen en un bar-tabac de la PMU por costumbre o para aliviar su soledad. Algunos viven en la calle, otros han estado en hospitales psiquiátricos y la mayoría sufren adicciones. Son el pulso y la confianza de una Francia desgarrada. Son una familia, un escenario, un ancla. Están en CLEMENCEAU.

Regie: Xavier Gayan

Dauer: 1h26. – Genre: Dokumentarfilm

Sie heißen Gérard, Choukri oder l’Alsacien, FDJ-Rubbler oder Ellenbogenheber für einen Abend, sie treffen sich in einer Bar-Tabac PMU, aus Gewohnheit oder um ihrer Einsamkeit ein Schnippchen zu schlagen. Einige leben auf der Straße, andere haben in psychiatrischen Kliniken gelebt, die meisten leiden an einer Sucht. Sie sind der Pulsschlag und die Zuversicht eines zerrissenen Frankreichs. Hier ist eine Familie, hier ist ein Podium, hier ist ein Anker. Sie sind AU CLEMENCEAU.

