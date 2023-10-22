Cinéma Arudy : Last dance ! 11 Rue Saint-Michel Arudy, 22 octobre 2023, Arudy.

Arudy,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Réalisé par Delphine Lehericey

Avec François Berléand, Kacey Mottet Klein, Maria Ribot, Jean-Benoît Ugeux, Déborah Lukumuena

Durée : 1h23. – Genre : Comédie

Retraité contemplatif, Germain se retrouve soudainement veuf à 75 ans. Il n’a même pas le temps de souffler que sa famille s’immisce dans son quotidien : visites et appels incessants, repas organisés à l’avance… Sa vie devient réglée comme une montre suisse ! Mais Germain a l’esprit ailleurs. Honorant une promesse faite à son épouse, il est propulsé au coeur d’une création de danse contemporaine….

2023-10-22

11 Rue Saint-Michel Cinéma Saint Michel

Arudy 64260 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Directed by Delphine Lehericey

With François Berléand, Kacey Mottet Klein, Maria Ribot, Jean-Benoît Ugeux, Déborah Lukumuena

Running time: 1h23 – Genre: Comedy

A contemplative retiree, Germain suddenly finds himself a widower at 75. He doesn’t even have time to catch his breath when his family interferes in his daily life: incessant visits and phone calls, prearranged meals… His life becomes like a Swiss watch! But Germain’s mind is elsewhere. Honoring a promise he made to his wife, he is thrust into the heart of a contemporary dance creation?

Dirigida por Delphine Lehericey

Protagonistas François Berléand, Kacey Mottet Klein, Maria Ribot, Jean-Benoît Ugeux, Déborah Lukumuena

Duración: 1 hora 23 minutos – Género: Comedia

Germain, un jubilado contemplativo, se encuentra de repente viudo a los 75 años. Ni siquiera tiene tiempo de recuperar el aliento cuando su familia se entromete en su vida cotidiana: visitas y llamadas telefónicas incesantes, comidas concertadas de antemano… Su vida es como un reloj suizo Pero la mente de Germain estaba en otra parte. Cumpliendo una promesa hecha a su mujer, se ve empujado al corazón de una creación de danza contemporánea..

Regie: Delphine Lehericey

Mit François Berléand, Kacey Mottet Klein, Maria Ribot, Jean-Benoît Ugeux, Déborah Lukumuena

Dauer: 1h23. – Genre: Komödie

Als beschaulicher Rentner findet sich Germain mit 75 Jahren plötzlich als Witwer wieder. Er hat nicht einmal Zeit zum Luftholen, denn seine Familie mischt sich in seinen Alltag ein: ständige Besuche und Anrufe, im Voraus organisierte Mahlzeiten… Sein Leben wird wie eine Schweizer Uhr geregelt! Doch Germain ist mit seinen Gedanken woanders. Er löst ein Versprechen ein, das er seiner Frau gegeben hat, und wird in das Herz einer zeitgenössischen Tanzkreation katapultiert?

