Cinéma Arudy : Un métier sérieux 11 Rue Saint-Michel Arudy, 14 octobre 2023, Arudy.

Arudy,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Réalisé par Thomas Lilti

Avec Vincent Lacoste, François Cluzet, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Louise Bourgoin, William Lebghil

Durée : 1h41. – Genre : Comédie dramatique, drame, comédie

C’est la rentrée. Une nouvelle année scolaire au collège qui voit se retrouver Pierre, Meriem, Fouad, Sophie, Sandrine, Alix et Sofiane, un groupe d’enseignants engagés et soudés. Ils sont rejoints par Benjamin, jeune professeur remplaçant sans expérience et rapidement confronté aux affres du métier. A leur contact, il va découvrir combien la passion de l’enseignement demeure vivante au sein d’une institution pourtant fragilisée..

2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-14 . EUR.

11 Rue Saint-Michel Cinéma Saint Michel

Arudy 64260 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Directed by Thomas Lilti

With Vincent Lacoste, François Cluzet, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Louise Bourgoin, William Lebghil

Running time: 1 hour 41 minutes – Genre: dramatic comedy, drama, comedy

Back to school. A new school year at the collège sees Pierre, Meriem, Fouad, Sophie, Sandrine, Alix and Sofiane, a committed and close-knit group of teachers. They are joined by Benjamin, a young, inexperienced substitute teacher who is quickly confronted with the trials and tribulations of his job. Through their contact, he discovers how much the passion for teaching is still alive within a fragile institution.

Dirigida por Thomas Lilti

Protagonistas Vincent Lacoste, François Cluzet, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Louise Bourgoin, William Lebghil

Duración: 1 hora 41 minutos – Género: Drama, comedia

Llega la vuelta al cole. Un nuevo curso escolar en el collège reúne a Pierre, Meriem, Fouad, Sophie, Sandrine, Alix y Sofiane, un grupo de profesores comprometidos y muy unidos. A ellos se une Benjamin, un joven e inexperto profesor sustituto que se enfrenta rápidamente a las tribulaciones de su trabajo. A través de su contacto con ellos, descubrirá hasta qué punto la pasión por la enseñanza sigue viva dentro de una institución que, sin embargo, se encuentra en un estado frágil.

Regie: Thomas Lilti

Mit Vincent Lacoste, François Cluzet, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Louise Bourgoin, William Lebghil

Dauer: 1h41. – Genre: Drama, Drama, Komödie

Es ist der Beginn des neuen Schuljahres. Ein neues Schuljahr am Collège, in dem Pierre, Meriem, Fouad, Sophie, Sandrine, Alix und Sofiane, eine Gruppe von engagierten und eng verbundenen Lehrern, wieder zusammenkommen. Zu ihnen gesellt sich Benjamin, ein junger, unerfahrener Vertretungslehrer, der schnell mit den Tücken des Berufs konfrontiert wird. Im Kontakt mit ihnen entdeckt er, wie sehr die Leidenschaft für das Unterrichten in einer geschwächten Institution lebendig bleibt.

