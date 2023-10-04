Cinéma Arudy : Colargol, l’ours qui chante 11 Rue Saint-Michel Arudy, 4 octobre 2023, Arudy.

Arudy,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Durée : 0h40

Genre : Animation, Famille

Réalisé par Tadeusz Wilkosz, Jadwiga

Programme de 3 courts métrages. Programme : Un matin à Bois-Joli : Colargol se réveille pour aller à l’école de la forêt à Bois-Joli. Mais le calcul l’ennuie, seul le chant l’intéresse. Malheureusement, l’ourson mélomane chante complètement faux ! Un ours qui vole : Triste et lassé d’être la risée de tous, Colargol demande conseil auprès du rossignol, qui lui explique que chaque oiseau possède un sifflet magique fabriqué par le roi des oiseaux ! Colargol décide d’apprendre à voler pour se rendre chez le roi. Chez le roi des oiseaux : Colargol arrive au château du roi. Mais celui-ci acceptera-t-il de lui remettre un sifflet magique ?.

2023-10-04

11 Rue Saint-Michel Cinéma Saint Michel

Arudy 64260 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Running time: 0h40

Genre: Animation, Family

Directed by Tadeusz Wilkosz, Jadwiga

Program of 3 short films. Program: One morning in Bois-Joli: Colargol wakes up to go to the forest school in Bois-Joli. But he’s bored with arithmetic, and is only interested in singing. Unfortunately, the music-loving bear sings completely off-key! A flying bear: Sad and tired of being laughed at, Colargol seeks advice from the nightingale, who explains that every bird has a magic whistle made by the king of birds! Colargol decides to learn how to fly to the king’s house. To the king of birds: Colargol arrives at the king’s castle. But will the king agree to give him a magic whistle?

Duración: 0h40

Género: Animación, Familia

Dirigido por Tadeusz Wilkosz, Jadwiga

Programa de 3 cortometrajes. Programa: Una mañana en Bois-Joli: Colargol se despierta para ir a la escuela forestal de Bois-Joli. Pero le aburre la aritmética y sólo le interesa cantar. Desgraciadamente, el oso melómano canta completamente desafinado Un oso volador: Triste y cansado de que se rían de él, Colargol pide consejo al ruiseñor, que le explica que cada pájaro tiene un silbato mágico fabricado por el rey de los pájaros Colargol decide aprender a volar para poder llegar hasta el rey. Al rey de los pájaros: Colargol llega al castillo del rey. Pero, ¿aceptará el rey darle un silbato mágico?

Dauer: 0h40

Genre: Animation, Familie

Regie: Tadeusz Wilkosz, Jadwiga

Programm mit drei Kurzfilmen. Programm: Ein Morgen in Bois-Joli: Colargol wacht auf, um in die Waldschule in Bois-Joli zu gehen. Doch Rechnen langweilt ihn, nur das Singen interessiert ihn. Leider singt der musikliebende Bär völlig falsch! Ein fliegender Bär: Traurig und gelangweilt davon, ausgelacht zu werden, sucht Colargol Rat bei der Nachtigall, die ihm erklärt, dass jeder Vogel eine magische Pfeife besitzt, die vom König der Vögel hergestellt wurde! Colargol beschließt, das Fliegen zu lernen, um zum König zu gelangen. Zum König der Vögel: Colargol kommt im Schloss des Königs an. Aber wird dieser zustimmen, ihm eine Zauberpfeife zu geben?

