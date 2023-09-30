Cinéma Arudy : Anatomie d’une chute 11 Rue Saint-Michel Arudy, 30 septembre 2023, Arudy.

Arudy,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Durée : 2h32

Genre : Film noir-policier, drame, thriller, Judiciaire

Réalisé par Justine Triet

Palme d’Or du Festival de Cannes 2023 Sandra, Samuel et leur fils malvoyant de 11 ans, Daniel, vivent depuis un an loin de tout, à la montagne. Un jour, Samuel est retrouvé mort au pied de leur maison. Une enquête pour mort suspecte est ouverte. Sandra est bientôt inculpée malgré le doute : suicide ou homicide ? Un an plus tard, Daniel assiste au procès de sa mère, véritable dissection du couple..

11 Rue Saint-Michel Cinéma Saint Michel

Arudy 64260 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Running time: 2h32

Genre: film noir-police, drama, thriller, forensics

Directed by Justine Triet

Palme d’Or, Cannes Film Festival 2023 Sandra, Samuel and their 11-year-old visually-impaired son Daniel have been living in the mountains for the past year, away from it all. One day, Samuel is found dead at the foot of their house. An investigation for suspicious death is opened. Sandra is soon charged, despite her doubts: suicide or homicide? A year later, Daniel attends his mother’s trial, a veritable dissection of the couple.

Duración: 2h32

Género: cine negro-policial, drama, thriller, forense

Dirigida por Justine Triet

Palma de Oro del Festival de Cannes 2023 Sandra, Samuel y su hijo Daniel, un discapacitado visual de 11 años, llevan un año alejados de todo en las montañas. Un día, Samuel aparece muerto al pie de su casa. Se abre una investigación sobre la sospechosa muerte. Sandra no tarda en ser acusada, aunque existen dudas sobre si se trata de un suicidio o de un homicidio Un año después, Daniel asiste al juicio de su madre, una auténtica disección de la pareja.

Dauer: 2 Std. 32 Min

Genre: Film noir-policier, Drama, Thriller, Gerichtsverhandlung

Regie: Justine Triet

Goldene Palme der Filmfestspiele von Cannes 2023 Sandra, Samuel und ihr 11-jähriger sehbehinderter Sohn Daniel leben seit einem Jahr weit weg von allem in den Bergen. Eines Tages wird Samuel tot am Fuße ihres Hauses aufgefunden. Es wird eine Untersuchung wegen verdächtigen Todes eingeleitet. Sandra wird bald angeklagt, obwohl sie Zweifel hat: Selbstmord oder Mord? Ein Jahr später nimmt Daniel am Prozess gegen seine Mutter teil, bei dem das Paar regelrecht seziert wird.

