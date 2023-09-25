Cinéma Arudy : Oppenheimer 11 Rue Saint-Michel Arudy, 25 septembre 2023, Arudy.

Durée : 3h01.

Genre : Biopic, Historique, thriller

Réalisé par Christopher Nolan

VO

Avec Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh

En 1942, convaincus que l’Allemagne nazie est en train de développer une arme nucléaire, les États-Unis initient, dans le plus grand secret, le « Projet Manhattan » destiné à mettre au point la première bombe atomique de l’histoire. Pour piloter ce dispositif, le gouvernement engage J. Robert Oppenheimer, brillant physicien, qui sera bientôt surnommé « le père de la bombe atomique ». C’est dans le laboratoire ultra-secret de Los Alamos, au cœur du désert du Nouveau-Mexique, que le scientifique et son équipe mettent au point une arme révolutionnaire dont les conséquences, vertigineuses, continuent de peser sur le monde actuel..

Running time: 3:01

Genre: biopic, historical, thriller

Directed by Christopher Nolan

OV

With Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh

In 1942, convinced that Nazi Germany was developing a nuclear weapon, the United States initiated the secretive « Manhattan Project » to develop the first atomic bomb in history. To oversee the project, the government hired J. Robert Oppenheimer, a brilliant physicist who would soon be dubbed « the father of the atomic bomb ». It was in the ultra-secret Los Alamos laboratory, in the heart of the New Mexico desert, that the scientist and his team developed a revolutionary weapon whose dizzying consequences continue to weigh on the world today.

Duración: 3h01

Género: Biopic, Histórico, Thriller

Dirigida por Christopher Nolan

VO

Protagonistas Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh

En 1942, convencido de que la Alemania nazi estaba desarrollando un arma nuclear, Estados Unidos puso en marcha en secreto el « Proyecto Manhattan » para desarrollar la primera bomba atómica de la historia. Para supervisar el proyecto, el gobierno contrató a J. Robert Oppenheimer, un brillante físico que pronto sería apodado « el padre de la bomba atómica ». Fue en el ultrasecreto laboratorio de Los Álamos, en pleno desierto de Nuevo México, donde el científico y su equipo desarrollaron un arma revolucionaria cuyas vertiginosas consecuencias siguen afectando al mundo de hoy.

Dauer: 3:01 Stunden.

Genre: Biopic, Historisch, Thriller

Regie: Christopher Nolan

VO

Mit Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. und Florence Pugh

In der Überzeugung, dass Nazi-Deutschland eine Atomwaffe entwickelt, initiieren die USA 1942 unter strengster Geheimhaltung das « Manhattan-Projekt », mit dem die erste Atombombe der Geschichte entwickelt werden soll. Die Regierung beauftragt den brillanten Physiker J. Robert Oppenheimer, der bald als « Vater der Atombombe » bezeichnet wird, mit der Leitung des Projekts. Im streng geheimen Labor in Los Alamos, mitten in der Wüste von New Mexico, entwickelten der Wissenschaftler und sein Team eine revolutionäre Waffe, deren schwindelerregende Folgen die Welt bis heute belasten.

