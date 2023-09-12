Cinéma Arudy : L’expérience Almódovar 11 Rue Saint-Michel Arudy, 12 septembre 2023, Arudy.

Arudy,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Durée : 1h01. VO

Genre : Drame, western

Réalisé par Pedro Almodovar

Avec Tilda Swinton, Ethan Hawke, Pedro Pascal, José Condessa

Deux moyens-métrages de Pedro Almodovar : La Voix humaine et Strange Way of Life. La Voix humaine (2020) : Une femme regarde le temps passer à côté des valises de son ex-amant (qui est censé venir les chercher, mais n’arrive jamais) et d’un chien agité qui ne comprend pas que son maître l’ait abandonné. Deux êtres vivants face à l’abandon. Strange Way of Life (2023) : Silva traverse le désert à cheval pour retrouver Jake qu’il a connu vingt-cinq ans plus tôt lorsqu’ils étaient tous deux tueurs à gages. Silva souhaite renouer avec son ami d’enfance désormais shérif mais ces retrouvailles ne sont pas sa seule motivation….

Running time: 1:01 OV

Genre : Drama, Western

Directed by Pedro Almodovar

With Tilda Swinton, Ethan Hawke, Pedro Pascal, José Condessa

Two medium-length films by Pedro Almodovar: La Voix humaine and Strange Way of Life. La Voix humaine (2020): A woman watches time go by beside the suitcases of her ex-lover (who is supposed to come and pick them up, but never arrives) and a restless dog who can’t understand why his owner has abandoned him. Two living beings facing abandonment. Strange Way of Life (2023): Silva crosses the desert on horseback to find Jake, whom he knew twenty-five years earlier when they were both hitmen. Silva wants to reconnect with his childhood friend, now a sheriff, but the reunion isn’t his only motivation?

Duración: 1 hora y 01 minutos. OV

Género : Drama, Western

Dirigida por Pedro Almodovar

En el reparto: Tilda Swinton, Ethan Hawke, Pedro Pascal, José Condessa

Dos mediometrajes de Pedro Almodóvar: La voz humana y Extraña forma de vivir. La voz humana (2020): Una mujer ve pasar el tiempo junto a las maletas de su ex amante (que supuestamente vendría a recogerlas, pero nunca llega) y un perro inquieto que no entiende por qué su dueño le ha abandonado. Dos seres vivos enfrentados al abandono. Extraña forma de vida (2023): Silva cruza el desierto a caballo para encontrar a Jake, a quien conoció veinticinco años antes, cuando ambos eran sicarios. Silva quiere reencontrarse con su amigo de la infancia, ahora sheriff, pero el reencuentro no es su única motivación..

Dauer: 1h01. VO

Genre: Drama, Western

Regie: Pedro Almodovar

Mit Tilda Swinton, Ethan Hawke, Pedro Pascal, José Condessa

Zwei mittellange Filme von Pedro Almodovar: La Voix humaine und Strange Way of Life. Die menschliche Stimme (2020) : Eine Frau beobachtet die Zeit neben den Koffern ihres Ex-Liebhabers (der sie abholen soll, aber nie ankommt) und einem unruhigen Hund, der nicht versteht, dass sein Herrchen ihn verlassen hat, wie die Zeit vergeht. Zwei Lebewesen, die mit dem Verlassenwerden konfrontiert sind. Strange Way of Life (2023) : Silva reitet durch die Wüste, um Jake zu treffen, den er vor fünfundzwanzig Jahren kennengelernt hat, als sie beide Auftragskiller waren. Silva will seinen Jugendfreund, der mittlerweile Sheriff ist, wiedersehen, aber das ist nicht seine einzige Motivation

