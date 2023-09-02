Le Cinéma St-Michel Arudy fête son anniversaire ! 11 Rue Saint-Michel Arudy
Le Cinéma St-Michel Arudy fête son anniversaire ! 11 Rue Saint-Michel Arudy, 2 septembre 2023, Arudy.
Arudy,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
19h00 : Apéritif et jeu musical à l’aveugle
20h00 : auberge espagnole et food trucks
21:00 Gâteau d’anniversaire (avec bougies!)
21:30 : Projection en plein air de Retour vers le futur.
2023-09-02 fin : 2023-09-02 . EUR.
11 Rue Saint-Michel Cinéma Saint Michel
Arudy 64260 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
7:00 pm: Aperitif and blind musical game
20:00: Spanish inn and food trucks
21:00 Birthday cake (with candles!)
21:30: Open-air screening of Back to the Future
19:00: Aperitivo y juego musical a ciegas
20:00: Albergue español y food trucks
21:00: Tarta de cumpleaños (¡con velas!)
21:30: Proyección al aire libre de Regreso al futuro
19.00 Uhr: Aperitif und musikalisches Blindenspiel
20:00 Uhr: Spanische Herberge und Food Trucks
21:00 Geburtstagskuchen (mit Kerzen!)
21:30 Uhr: Open-Air-Vorführung von Zurück in die Zukunft
Mise à jour le 2023-08-18 par OT Vallée d’Ossau Pyrénées