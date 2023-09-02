Le Cinéma St-Michel Arudy fête son anniversaire ! 11 Rue Saint-Michel Arudy, 2 septembre 2023, Arudy.

Arudy,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

19h00 : Apéritif et jeu musical à l’aveugle

20h00 : auberge espagnole et food trucks

21:00 Gâteau d’anniversaire (avec bougies!)

21:30 : Projection en plein air de Retour vers le futur.

2023-09-02 fin : 2023-09-02 . EUR.

11 Rue Saint-Michel Cinéma Saint Michel

Arudy 64260 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



7:00 pm: Aperitif and blind musical game

20:00: Spanish inn and food trucks

21:00 Birthday cake (with candles!)

21:30: Open-air screening of Back to the Future

19:00: Aperitivo y juego musical a ciegas

20:00: Albergue español y food trucks

21:00: Tarta de cumpleaños (¡con velas!)

21:30: Proyección al aire libre de Regreso al futuro

19.00 Uhr: Aperitif und musikalisches Blindenspiel

20:00 Uhr: Spanische Herberge und Food Trucks

21:00 Geburtstagskuchen (mit Kerzen!)

21:30 Uhr: Open-Air-Vorführung von Zurück in die Zukunft

Mise à jour le 2023-08-18 par OT Vallée d’Ossau Pyrénées