Le Cinéma St-Michel Arudy fête son anniversaire : Les frères sisters 11 Rue Saint-Michel Arudy, 1 septembre 2023, Arudy.

Arudy,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Durée : 2h23. – VO

Genre : Science-fiction, drame

Réalisé par Terry Gilliam

Avec Jonathan Pryce, Robert De Niro, KIM GREIST, Michael Palin, Katherine Helmond

Sam Lowry, fonctionnaire modèle d’une mégapole étrange, à la fois d’hier, beaucoup d’aujourd’hui et tout à fait de demain, a des problèmes avec sa maman et avec l’Etat, tout puissant. Pour couronner le tout, des songes bizarres l’entraînent chaque nuit sur les ailes d’Icare, à la recherche d’une jeune femme blonde, évanescente, inaccessible. Chaque fois qu’il est sur le point de l’atteindre, leurs trajectoires se séparent et le songe s’interrompt cruellement. Pourtant une nuit, la belle Jill Layton entre dans sa vie….

2023-09-01

11 Rue Saint-Michel Cinéma Saint Michel

Arudy 64260 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Running time: 2 hours 23 minutes. – OV

Genre : Science fiction, drama

Directed by Terry Gilliam

Starring Jonathan Pryce, Robert De Niro, KIM GREIST, Michael Palin, Katherine Helmond

Sam Lowry, a model civil servant in a strange megalopolis that’s part yesterday, part today and part tomorrow, is having problems with his mom and the all-powerful state. To top it all off, bizarre dreams take him every night on the wings of Icarus, in search of a young blonde woman, evanescent and unattainable. Each time he is about to reach her, their paths separate and the dream is cruelly interrupted. But one night, the beautiful Jill Layton enters his life…

Duración: 2 h 23 min. – VO

Género : Ciencia ficción, drama

Dirigida por Terry Gilliam

Protagonistas Jonathan Pryce, Robert De Niro, KIM GREIST, Michael Palin, Katherine Helmond

Sam Lowry, un funcionario modelo en una extraña megalópolis que es en parte ayer, en parte hoy y en parte mañana, tiene problemas con su madre y con el todopoderoso Estado. Para colmo, extraños sueños le llevan cada noche en alas de Ícaro, en busca de una joven rubia, evanescente e inalcanzable. Cada vez que está a punto de alcanzarla, sus caminos se separan y el sueño se interrumpe cruelmente. Pero una noche, la bella Jill Layton entra en su vida…

Dauer: 2 Stunden 23 Minuten. – VO

Genre: Science-Fiction, Drama

Regie: Terry Gilliam

Mit Jonathan Pryce, Robert De Niro, KIM GREIST, Michael Palin, Katherine Helmond

Sam Lowry, Vorzeigebeamter einer seltsamen Megastadt, die gleichzeitig von gestern, viel von heute und ganz von morgen ist, hat Probleme mit seiner Mutter und dem allmächtigen Staat. Zu allem Überfluss führen ihn bizarre Träume jede Nacht auf den Flügeln des Ikarus auf der Suche nach einer blonden, entschwindenden, unerreichbaren jungen Frau. Jedes Mal, wenn er kurz davor ist, sie zu erreichen, trennen sich ihre Bahnen und der Traum wird auf grausame Weise unterbrochen. Doch eines Nachts tritt die schöne Jill Layton in sein Leben…

