Le Cinéma St-Michel Arudy fête son anniversaire : Garde à vue 11 Rue Saint-Michel Arudy, 31 août 2023, Arudy.

Arudy,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

1h 56min / Comédie, Guerre / VO

Par Ring Lardner Jr.

Avec Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould, Tom Skerritt

Réalisé par JACQUES-REMY GIRERD

De jeunes chirurgiens antimilitaristes aimant l’alcool et les femmes se retrouvent en pleine guerre de Corée à l’hôpital militaire mobile où ils sèment la pagaille..

2023-08-31

11 Rue Saint-Michel

Arudy 64260



1h 56min / Comedy, War / VO

By Ring Lardner Jr.

With Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould, Tom Skerritt

Directed by JACQUES-REMY GIRERD

Young anti-militaristic surgeons with a taste for booze and women find themselves in the middle of the Korean War at the mobile military hospital, where they wreak havoc.

1h 56min / Comedia, Guerra / VO

Por Ring Lardner Jr.

Con Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould, Tom Skerritt

Dirigida por JACQUES-REMY GIRERD

Jóvenes cirujanos antimilitaristas aficionados al alcohol y a las mujeres se encuentran en plena Guerra de Corea en el hospital militar móvil, donde causan estragos.

1h 56min / Komödie, Krieg / OV

Von Ring Lardner Jr.

Mit Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould, Tom Skerritt

Regie: JACQUES-REMY GIRERD

Junge antimilitaristische Chirurgen, die Alkohol und Frauen lieben, finden sich mitten im Koreakrieg im mobilen Militärkrankenhaus wieder, wo sie für Chaos sorgen.

