Le Cinéma St-Michel Arudy fête son anniversaire : Garde à vue
11 Rue Saint-Michel Arudy, 31 août 2023, Arudy.
Arudy,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
1h 56min / Comédie, Guerre / VO
Par Ring Lardner Jr.
Avec Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould, Tom Skerritt
Réalisé par JACQUES-REMY GIRERD
De jeunes chirurgiens antimilitaristes aimant l’alcool et les femmes se retrouvent en pleine guerre de Corée à l’hôpital militaire mobile où ils sèment la pagaille..
11 Rue Saint-Michel Cinéma Saint Michel
Arudy 64260 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
1h 56min / Comedy, War / VO
By Ring Lardner Jr.
With Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould, Tom Skerritt
Directed by JACQUES-REMY GIRERD
Young anti-militaristic surgeons with a taste for booze and women find themselves in the middle of the Korean War at the mobile military hospital, where they wreak havoc.
1h 56min / Comedia, Guerra / VO
Por Ring Lardner Jr.
Con Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould, Tom Skerritt
Dirigida por JACQUES-REMY GIRERD
Jóvenes cirujanos antimilitaristas aficionados al alcohol y a las mujeres se encuentran en plena Guerra de Corea en el hospital militar móvil, donde causan estragos.
1h 56min / Komödie, Krieg / OV
Von Ring Lardner Jr.
Mit Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould, Tom Skerritt
Regie: JACQUES-REMY GIRERD
Junge antimilitaristische Chirurgen, die Alkohol und Frauen lieben, finden sich mitten im Koreakrieg im mobilen Militärkrankenhaus wieder, wo sie für Chaos sorgen.
