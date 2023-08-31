Le Cinéma St-Michel Arudy fête son anniversaire : Les frères sisters 11 Rue Saint-Michel Arudy, 31 août 2023, Arudy.

Arudy,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

2h 01min / Western, Aventure

Par Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain

Avec John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal

Charlie et Eli Sisters évoluent dans un monde sauvage et hostile, ils ont du sang sur les mains : celui de criminels, celui d’innocents… Ils n’éprouvent aucun état d’âme à tuer. C’est leur métier. Charlie, le cadet, est né pour ça. Eli, lui, ne rêve que d’une vie normale. Ils sont engagés par le Commodore pour rechercher et tuer un homme. De l’Oregon à la Californie, une traque implacable commence, un parcours initiatique qui va éprouver ce lien fou qui les unit. Un chemin vers leur humanité ?.

2h 01min / Western, Adventure

By Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain

With John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal

Charlie and Eli Sisters live in a wild and hostile world, with blood on their hands: that of criminals, that of innocents… They have no qualms about killing. It’s what they do for a living. Charlie, the youngest, was born for it. Eli, on the other hand, dreams only of a normal life. They are hired by the Commodore to find and kill a man. From Oregon to California, a relentless hunt begins, a journey of initiation that will test the crazy bond that unites them. A path to their humanity?

2h 01min / Western, Aventura

Por Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain

Protagonizada por John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal

Las hermanas Charlie y Eli viven en un mundo salvaje y hostil, con las manos manchadas de sangre: sangre de criminales, sangre de inocentes… No tienen reparos en matar. Es lo que hacen para ganarse la vida. Charlie, el más joven, nació para ello. Eli, en cambio, sólo sueña con una vida normal. Son contratados por el Comodoro para encontrar y matar a un hombre. De Oregón a California, comienza una caza implacable, un viaje iniciático que pondrá a prueba el loco vínculo que los une. ¿Un camino hacia su humanidad?

2h 01min / Western, Abenteuer

Von Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain

Mit John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal

Charlie und Eli Sisters bewegen sich in einer wilden und feindlichen Welt, sie haben Blut an ihren Händen: das von Verbrechern, das von Unschuldigen… Sie haben keine Gewissensbisse, wenn sie töten. Es ist ihr Beruf. Charlie, der Jüngste, ist dafür geboren. Eli hingegen träumt nur von einem normalen Leben. Sie werden vom Commodore angeheuert, um einen Mann zu suchen und zu töten. Von Oregon bis Kalifornien beginnt eine unerbittliche Jagd, eine Initiationsreise, die das verrückte Band, das sie verbindet, auf die Probe stellen wird. Ein Weg zu ihrer Menschlichkeit?

