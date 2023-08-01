Le bon, la brute et le truand 11 Rue Saint-Michel Arudy, 1 août 2023, Arudy.

Arudy,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Sorti en 1966, ce western spaghetti italien de Sergio Leone suit les aventures de trois personnages : le Bon, un chasseur de primes opportuniste, la Brute, un bandit impitoyable, et le Truand, un voleur sournois. Ensemble, ils cherchent un trésor caché pendant la guerre de Sécession, affrontant des ennemis sur leur chemin. Le film est devenu une référence du genre et est célèbre pour son atmosphère, sa bande sonore, ses répliques cultes et son iconographie.

À la suite de la projection, les amateurs pourront partager avec Christelle un ciné-club façon cinéma St Michel, interactif et passionné..

2023-08-01

11 Rue Saint-Michel Cinéma St Michel

Arudy 64260 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Released in 1966, Sergio Leone’s Italian spaghetti western follows the adventures of three characters: the Good, an opportunistic bounty hunter; the Bad, a ruthless bandit; and the Ugly, a devious thief. Together, they search for treasure hidden during the Civil War, confronting enemies along the way. The film has become a landmark of the genre, famous for its atmosphere, soundtrack, cult lines and iconography.

Following the screening, film fans can join Christelle for an interactive, passionate ciné-club in the style of cinema St Michel.

Estrenado en 1966, el spaghetti western italiano de Sergio Leone sigue las aventuras de tres personajes: el Bueno, un cazarrecompensas oportunista; el Malo, un bandido despiadado; y el Feo, un ladrón taimado. Juntos, buscan un tesoro escondido durante la Guerra Civil, enfrentándose a enemigos por el camino. La película se ha convertido en un referente del género y es famosa por su atmósfera, banda sonora, eslóganes e iconografía.

Tras la proyección, los cinéfilos podrán unirse a Christelle en un ciné-club interactivo y apasionado al estilo del cine St Michel.

Der 1966 erschienene Italo-Western von Sergio Leone ist ein Spaghetti-Western und folgt den Abenteuern dreier Charaktere: Der Gute, ein opportunistischer Kopfgeldjäger, der Schurke, ein gnadenloser Bandit, und der Schurke, ein hinterhältiger Dieb. Gemeinsam suchen sie während des Bürgerkriegs nach einem versteckten Schatz und treffen dabei auf Feinde auf ihrem Weg. Der Film wurde zu einer Referenz des Genres und ist berühmt für seine Atmosphäre, seinen Soundtrack, seine kultigen Sprüche und seine Ikonografie.

Im Anschluss an die Vorführung können Filmfans mit Christelle einen interaktiven und leidenschaftlichen Filmclub im Stil des St-Michel-Kinos teilen.

