Cinéma Arudy : Showing up 11 Rue Saint-Michel Arudy, 11 juin 2023, Arudy.

Arudy,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Durée : 1h48. – Genre : Comédie, drame – VO

Réalisé par Kelly Reichardt

Avec Michelle Williams, Hong Chau, Andre Benjamin, Heather Lawless, James Legros

À quelques semaines du vernissage de son exposition, le quotidien d’une artiste et son rapport aux autres. Le chaos de sa vie va devenir sa source d’inspiration….

2023-06-11 à ; fin : 2023-06-11 . EUR.

11 Rue Saint-Michel Cinéma Saint Michel

Arudy 64260 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Running time : 1h48. – Genre : Comedy, drama – VO

Directed by Kelly Reichardt

With Michelle Williams, Hong Chau, Andre Benjamin, Heather Lawless, James Legros

A few weeks before the opening of her exhibition, the daily life of an artist and her relationship with others. The chaos of her life becomes her source of inspiration…

Duración: 1 hora 48 minutos – Género : Comedia, drama – VO

Dirigida por Kelly Reichardt

En el reparto: Michelle Williams, Hong Chau, Andre Benjamin, Heather Lawless, James Legros

A pocas semanas de la inauguración de su exposición, la vida cotidiana de una artista y su relación con los demás. El caos de su vida se convierte en su fuente de inspiración…

Dauer: 1 Std. 48 Min. – Genre: Komödie, Drama – OV

Regie: Kelly Reichardt

Mit Michelle Williams, Hong Chau, Andre Benjamin, Heather Lawless, James Legros

Wenige Wochen vor der Eröffnung ihrer Ausstellung wird der Alltag einer Künstlerin und ihre Beziehung zu anderen gezeigt. Das Chaos in ihrem Leben wird zu ihrer Inspirationsquelle…

