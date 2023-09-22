EXPOSITION « L’ALARME À L’OEIL » 11 Rue Saint Charles Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, 22 septembre 2023, Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.

Saint-Dié-des-Vosges,Vosges

Exposition de peintures de Florent Meyer. Grand tableaux réalisés entre 2017 et aujourd’hui, en lien avec la thématique « Urgences » du Festival International de Géographie.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-09-22 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-09 17:30:00. 3 EUR.

11 Rue Saint Charles Musée Pierre Nöel

Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est



Exhibition of paintings by Florent Meyer. Large paintings created between 2017 and today, in connection with the « Emergencies » theme of the Festival International de Géographie.

Exposición de pinturas de Florent Meyer. Pinturas de gran formato realizadas entre 2017 y la actualidad, en relación con el tema « Emergencias » del Festival Internacional de Geografía.

Ausstellung von Gemälden von Florent Meyer. Große Gemälde, die zwischen 2017 und heute entstanden sind, in Verbindung mit dem Thema « Notfälle » des Internationalen Geographiefestivals.

