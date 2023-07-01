EXPOSITION : FRIEDRICHSHAFEN – DU RÊVE D’ICARE AUX DÉBUTS DE L’AVIATION 11 Rue Saint Charles Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, 1 juillet 2023, Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.

Saint-Dié-des-Vosges,Vosges

Friedrichshafen – Du rêve d’Icare aux débuts de l’aviation : une histoire proche, des destins différents.

Ateliers de construction d’aéroplanes, meetings aériens… Aux débuts du XXe siècle, la conquête de l’air a connu, en Déodatie, des épisodes aussi remarquables qu’ils sont aujourd’hui méconnus ! Les trésors du Cercle Weick permettent de (re)découvrir ces pages de l’histoire de l’aviation. A Friedrichshafen, ville jumelle de Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, l’aviation et notamment l’aérostation connurent un destin bien différent, avec les dirigeables du comte Ferdinand von Zeppelin.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-07-01 13:30:00 fin : 2023-07-13 17:30:00. 5 EUR.

11 Rue Saint Charles Musée Pierre Noël

Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est



Friedrichshafen – From the dream of Icarus to the beginnings of aviation: a similar history, different destinies.

Aeroplane workshops, air shows? In the early twentieth century, the conquest of the air in the Déodatie region was as remarkable as it is little-known today! The treasures of the Cercle Weick allow us to (re)discover these pages of aviation history. In Friedrichshafen, Saint-Dié-des-Vosges?s twin town, aviation and aerostation in particular had a very different destiny, with Count Ferdinand von Zeppelin?s airships.

Friedrichshafen – Del sueño de Ícaro a los inicios de la aviación: una historia similar, destinos diferentes.

¿Talleres de aviones, espectáculos aéreos? A principios del siglo XX, la conquista del aire en la región de Déodatie fue tan notable como poco conocida hoy en día Los tesoros del Cercle Weick ofrecen la oportunidad de (re)descubrir estas páginas de la historia de la aviación. En Friedrichshafen, ciudad gemela de Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, la aviación y la aerostación en particular tuvieron un destino muy diferente, con los dirigibles del conde Ferdinand von Zeppelin.

Friedrichshafen – Vom Traum des Ikarus bis zu den Anfängen der Luftfahrt: eine ähnliche Geschichte, unterschiedliche Schicksale.

Werkstätten für den Bau von Luftfahrzeugen, Flugmeetings? Zu Beginn des 20. Jahrhunderts erlebte die Eroberung der Luft in der Déodatie einige Episoden, die ebenso bemerkenswert wie unbekannt sind! Die Schätze des Weick-Kreises ermöglichen es, diese Seiten der Luftfahrtgeschichte (wieder) zu entdecken. In Friedrichshafen, der Partnerstadt von Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, erlebte die Luftfahrt und insbesondere die Ballonfahrt mit den Luftschiffen des Grafen Ferdinand von Zeppelin ein ganz anderes Schicksal.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES