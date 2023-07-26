Les Rendez-Vous – Café BD 11 Rue Raymond Migaud L’Absie, 26 juillet 2023, L'Absie.

L’Absie,Deux-Sèvres

Pour son dernier café BD, la bibliothèque vous invite à plonger dans la culture pop et japonaise ! Vêtu de votre plus beau cosplay, venez échanger autour du manga, du webtoon et partager vos derniers coups de cœur.

Public ados et adultes. Sur réservation..

2023-07-26 fin : 2023-07-26 20:00:00. EUR.

11 Rue Raymond Migaud Bibliothèque

L’Absie 79240 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



For its latest comic café, the library invites you to dive into Japanese pop culture! Dressed in your best cosplay, come and chat about manga, webtoon and share your latest favorites.

For teens and adults. Reservations required.

En su último Café del Cómic, la biblioteca te invita a sumergirte en la cultura pop japonesa Vístete con tu mejor cosplay, ven a charlar sobre manga y webtoon y comparte tus últimos favoritos.

Para adolescentes y adultos. Reserva previa.

In ihrem letzten Comic-Café lädt die Bibliothek Sie ein, in die japanische Popkultur einzutauchen! Tragen Sie Ihr schönstes Cosplay und tauschen Sie sich über Manga, Webtoons und Ihre neuesten Favoriten aus.

Für Jugendliche und Erwachsene. Nur mit Reservierung.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-09 par OT Bocage Bressuirais