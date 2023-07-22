Villan’Zik 11 rue Principale Villandry, 22 juillet 2023, Villandry.

Villandry,Indre-et-Loire

Ce petit festival festif vous fera découvrir le meilleur des groupes locaux.

Cette année vous pourrez danser avec : Von Der Val, Toukan Toukan, Nønne et The Amber Day. La Charcuterie Musicale sera également présente pour vous réjouir entre les groupes..

Samedi 2023-07-22 18:00:00 fin : 2023-07-22 01:00:00. 10 EUR.

11 rue Principale

Villandry 37510 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



This small, festive festival will showcase the best of local bands.

This year you’ll be able to dance with : Von Der Val, Toukan Toukan, Nønne and The Amber Day. La Charcuterie Musicale will also be on hand to entertain you between bands.

Este pequeño festival festivo mostrará lo mejor de las bandas locales.

Este año podrás bailar con : Von Der Val, Toukan Toukan, Nønne y The Amber Day. La Charcuterie Musicale también estará presente para entretenerle entre banda y banda.

Bei diesem kleinen, festlichen Festival werden Sie die besten lokalen Bands entdecken.

Dieses Jahr können Sie tanzen mit: Von Der Val, Toukan Toukan, Nønne und The Amber Day. Die Charcuterie Musicale wird ebenfalls anwesend sein, um Sie zwischen den Bands zu erfreuen.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-04 par Tours Val de Loire Tourisme