PORTRAITS D’ARCHITECTES : Alphonse Delacroix (1807-1878) 11 rue Moncey Besançon
Besançon,Doubs
Visite guidée sur le thème de l’architecture, dédiée à Alphonse Delacroix.
11 rue Moncey
Besançon 25000 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté
Guided tour on the theme of architecture, dedicated to Alphonse Delacroix
Visita guiada sobre el tema de la arquitectura, dedicada a Alphonse Delacroix
Geführte Tour zum Thema Architektur, Alphonse Delacroix gewidmet
