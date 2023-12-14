MARCHÉ DE NOËL DU TRIBECA – BÉZIERS 11 Rue Lieutenant Pasquet Béziers, 14 décembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Vous êtes un producteur ou artisan local ou bien un artiste ? Venez exposer vos produits ou créations au « christmas market » organisé par le TriBeca !.

2023-12-14 fin : 2023-12-14 . .

11 Rue Lieutenant Pasquet

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Are you a local producer, craftsman or artist? Come and exhibit your products or creations at the « christmas market » organized by TriBeca!

¿Es usted productor, artesano o artista local? ¡Venga a exponer sus productos o creaciones en el « mercado de navidad » organizado por TriBeca!

Sind Sie ein lokaler Produzent oder Handwerker oder ein Künstler? Stellen Sie Ihre Produkte oder Kreationen auf dem « christmas market » aus, der vom TriBeca organisiert wird!

