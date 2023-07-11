OPERETTE « VIVE LA CHANSON FRANCAISE » 11 Rue Jean Roger Agde, 11 juillet 2023, Agde.

Agde,Hérault

Opérette avec Jean-Pierre Torrent et Vincent Alary (ténors), Sabine Liguori-Delmas (piano) et Thierry Briesach (clavier-arrangeur)..

2023-07-11 21:30:00

11 Rue Jean Roger

Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie



Operetta with Jean-Pierre Torrent and Vincent Alary (tenors), Sabine Liguori-Delmas (piano) and Thierry Briesach (keyboard-arranger).

Opereta con Jean-Pierre Torrent y Vincent Alary (tenores), Sabine Liguori-Delmas (piano) y Thierry Briesach (teclista-arreglista).

Operette mit Jean-Pierre Torrent und Vincent Alary (Tenöre), Sabine Liguori-Delmas (Klavier) und Thierry Briesach (Keyboard-Arrangeur).

