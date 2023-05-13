Le Grand Marché du réemploi 11 rue Henri Sellier, 13 mai 2023, Niort.

Le projet des Ateliers du Rond-Point vise à réhabiliter une friche industrielle pour y installer des activités de l’économie solidaire et circulaire. Dans l’attente des travaux, venez découvrir la friche et le projet et rencontrer les 13 partenaires qui le construisent.

Samedi 13 mai, vous pourrez vous promener au sein de notre grand marché du réemploi et de l’économie circulaire. Vous y trouverez une grande variété de produits issus du réemploi : mobiliser, déco, vêtement, ordinateurs, smartphone, électroménager, création artisanales et artistiques, activités de réparation, ….

11 rue Henri Sellier Friche Sandefo

Niort 79000 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Ateliers du Rond-Point project aims to rehabilitate an industrial wasteland to install activities of the solidarity and circular economy. While waiting for the works, come and discover the wasteland and the project and meet the 13 partners who are building it.

On Saturday, May 13th, you will be able to stroll through our big market of reuse and circular economy. You will find a wide variety of products from the reuse: furniture, decoration, clothing, computers, smartphones, household appliances, crafts and artistic creation, repair activities, …

El proyecto Ateliers du Rond-Point pretende rehabilitar un terreno industrial abandonado para instalar actividades solidarias y de economía circular. Mientras espera a que empiecen las obras, venga a descubrir el lugar y el proyecto y conozca a los 13 socios que lo están construyendo.

El sábado 13 de mayo, podrá pasear por nuestro gran mercado de la reutilización y la economía circular. Encontrará una gran variedad de productos del sector de la reutilización: muebles, decoración, ropa, ordenadores, smartphones, electrodomésticos, artesanía y arte, actividades de reparación, etc.

Das Projekt Ateliers du Rond-Point zielt darauf ab, eine Industriebrache zu sanieren, um dort Aktivitäten im Bereich der Solidar- und Kreislaufwirtschaft anzusiedeln. Während Sie auf die Bauarbeiten warten, können Sie das Gelände und das Projekt entdecken und die 13 Partner treffen, die es aufbauen.

Am Samstag, den 13. Mai, können Sie über unseren großen Markt der Wiederverwendung und der Kreislaufwirtschaft schlendern. Hier finden Sie eine große Vielfalt an wiederverwendeten Produkten: Mobiliar, Dekoration, Kleidung, Computer, Smartphones, Haushaltsgeräte, handwerkliche und künstlerische Kreationen, Reparaturaktivitäten, …

