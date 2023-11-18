Stories in English 11 Rue du Général Leclerc Tôtes, 18 novembre 2023, Tôtes.

Tôtes,Seine-Maritime

La Bibliothèque de Tôtes vous propose une lecture pour les enfants de 4 à 10 ans, intitulée Stories in English, avec Leddy.

Un moment d’éveil à l’anglais pour les petits !.

2023-11-18 10:45:00 fin : 2023-11-18 11:30:00. .

11 Rue du Général Leclerc Bibliothèque

Tôtes 76890 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The Tôtes Library offers a reading for children aged 4 to 10, entitled Stories in English, with Leddy.

A great way for little ones to learn English!

La Biblioteca de Tôtes propone una lectura para niños de 4 a 10 años, titulada Cuentos en inglés, con Leddy.

¡Una buena manera de iniciar a los niños en el inglés!

Die Bibliothek von Tôtes bietet Ihnen eine Lesung für Kinder von 4 bis 10 Jahren mit dem Titel Stories in English mit Leddy an.

Ein Moment, um die Kleinen für die englische Sprache zu begeistern!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-20 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche