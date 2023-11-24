CONCERT ANGATCHALO 11 Rue de Rippe Mognéville, 24 novembre 2023, Mognéville.

Mognéville,Meuse

Angatchalo vous propose une croisière musicale sur les eaux mélangées du Gange et du Niger, une assiette de mafé dans une main et un verre de tchaï dans l’autre. Face à l’étonnant mariage de cordes du kamalé n’goni d’Afrique de l’Ouest et du sitar indien, le duo vous contera, en musique, la possibilité d’un autre monde de rencontres et d’harmonie.

Soirée concert, suivi d’un repas-échange avec les musiciens.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-11-24 19:00:00 fin : 2023-11-24 23:00:00. 10 EUR.

11 Rue de Rippe L’Herberie de la Saulx

Mognéville 55800 Meuse Grand Est



Angatchalo takes you on a musical cruise on the mixed waters of the Ganges and Niger, with a plate of mafé in one hand and a glass of tchaï in the other. Faced with the astonishing string marriage of the West African kamale n?goni and the Indian sitar, the duo will tell you, through music, about the possibility of another world of encounters and harmony.

An evening concert, followed by a meal/exchange with the musicians.

Angatchalo te llevan en un crucero musical por las aguas mezcladas del Ganges y el Níger, con un plato de mafé en una mano y un vaso de tchaï en la otra. Frente al asombroso maridaje de las cuerdas del kamale n?goni de África Occidental y el sitar indio, el dúo le hablará, a través de la música, de la posibilidad de otro mundo de encuentros y armonía.

Un concierto nocturno, seguido de una comida con los músicos.

Angatchalo lädt Sie zu einer musikalischen Kreuzfahrt auf den gemischten Gewässern von Ganges und Niger ein, mit einem Teller Mafé in der einen und einem Glas Tschai in der anderen Hand. Angesichts der erstaunlichen Kombination der Saiten des westafrikanischen Kamalé N?goni und der indischen Sitar wird Ihnen das Duo musikalisch von der Möglichkeit einer anderen Welt der Begegnung und Harmonie erzählen.

Konzertabend, gefolgt von einem Essen und Austausch mit den Musikern.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-07 par OT SUD MEUSE