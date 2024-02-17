CONCERT AU PAPILLON « L’ORIGINAL DUO » 11 Rue de l’Hôpital Roujan, 17 février 2024, Roujan.

Roujan,Hérault

Concert « L’ORIGINAL DUO »

Pascale LE BIHAN : vocal

Warren SAXE : accordéon jazz – bandonéon

Le Papillon accueille 14 personnes par concert et fonctionne sur réservations…

Tarif : 15€ (une boisson offerte).

Accueil public entre 20h et 20h45. Concert à 21h. Pas de restauration sur place..

2024-02-17 20:00:00

11 Rue de l’Hôpital

Roujan 34320 Hérault Occitanie



Concert « L’ORIGINAL DUO

Pascale LE BIHAN : vocals

Warren SAXE: jazz accordion – bandoneon

Le Papillon welcomes 14 people per concert and operates on reservation…

Price: 15? (one drink included).

Public welcome between 8pm and 8:45pm. Concert at 9pm. No catering on site.

Concierto « L’ORIGINAL DUO

Pascale LE BIHAN : voz

Warren SAXE : acordeón jazz – bandoneón

Le Papillon acoge a 14 personas por concierto y requiere reserva…

Precio: 15 euros (una bebida incluida).

Acogida del público entre las 20.00 y las 20.45 h. Concierto a las 21:00 h. No hay servicio de restauración in situ.

Konzert « L’ORIGINAL DUO »

Pascale LE BIHAN : Gesang

Warren SAXE : Jazz-Akkordeon – Bandoneon

Le Papillon empfängt 14 Personen pro Konzert und funktioniert nur mit Reservierungen…

Preis: 15? (ein Getränk gratis).

Empfang der Öffentlichkeit zwischen 20 Uhr und 20.45 Uhr. Das Konzert beginnt um 21 Uhr. Keine Verpflegung vor Ort.

