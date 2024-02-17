CONCERT AU PAPILLON « L’ORIGINAL DUO » 11 Rue de l’Hôpital Roujan
Roujan,Hérault
Concert « L’ORIGINAL DUO »
Pascale LE BIHAN : vocal
Warren SAXE : accordéon jazz – bandonéon
Le Papillon accueille 14 personnes par concert et fonctionne sur réservations…
Tarif : 15€ (une boisson offerte).
Accueil public entre 20h et 20h45. Concert à 21h. Pas de restauration sur place..
Concert « L’ORIGINAL DUO
Pascale LE BIHAN : vocals
Warren SAXE: jazz accordion – bandoneon
Le Papillon welcomes 14 people per concert and operates on reservation…
Price: 15? (one drink included).
Public welcome between 8pm and 8:45pm. Concert at 9pm. No catering on site.
Concierto « L’ORIGINAL DUO
Pascale LE BIHAN : voz
Warren SAXE : acordeón jazz – bandoneón
Le Papillon acoge a 14 personas por concierto y requiere reserva…
Precio: 15 euros (una bebida incluida).
Acogida del público entre las 20.00 y las 20.45 h. Concierto a las 21:00 h. No hay servicio de restauración in situ.
Konzert « L’ORIGINAL DUO »
Pascale LE BIHAN : Gesang
Warren SAXE : Jazz-Akkordeon – Bandoneon
Le Papillon empfängt 14 Personen pro Konzert und funktioniert nur mit Reservierungen…
Preis: 15? (ein Getränk gratis).
Empfang der Öffentlichkeit zwischen 20 Uhr und 20.45 Uhr. Das Konzert beginnt um 21 Uhr. Keine Verpflegung vor Ort.
