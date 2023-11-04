CONCERT AU PAPILLON « STAND’ART » 11 Rue de l’Hôpital Roujan, 4 novembre 2023, Roujan.

Roujan,Hérault

Concert « STAND’ART » : Ce premier concert est dédié aux grands standards du jazz.

Warren SAXE : piano solo.

Le Papillon accueille 14 personnes par concert et fonctionne sur réservations…

Tarif : 15€ (une boisson offerte).

Accueil public entre 20h et 20h45. Concert à 21h. Pas de restauration sur place..

2023-11-04 20:00:00 fin : 2023-11-04 . .

11 Rue de l’Hôpital

Roujan 34320 Hérault Occitanie



STAND’ART » concert: This first concert is dedicated to the great jazz standards.

Warren SAXE: piano solo.

Le Papillon welcomes 14 people per concert, and is by reservation only…

Price: 15? (one drink included).

Public welcome between 8pm and 8:45pm. Concert at 9pm. No on-site catering.

Concierto « STAND’ART »: Este primer concierto está dedicado a los grandes estándares del jazz.

Warren SAXE: piano solo.

Le Papillon acoge a 14 personas por concierto y se reserva con antelación…

Precio: 15 euros (una bebida incluida).

Acogida del público entre las 20.00 y las 20.45 h. Concierto a las 21:00 h. No hay servicio de restauración in situ.

Konzert « STAND’ART »: Dieses erste Konzert ist den großen Jazz-Standards gewidmet.

Warren SAXE: Klavier solo.

Le Papillon empfängt 14 Personen pro Konzert und funktioniert nur mit Reservierung…

Preis: 15? (ein Getränk gratis).

Empfang der Öffentlichkeit zwischen 20 Uhr und 20.45 Uhr. Das Konzert beginnt um 21 Uhr. Keine Verpflegung vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-10 par OT AVANT-MONTS