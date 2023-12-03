CONCERT SYMPHONIQUE PARTAGÉ DE L’ORCHESTRE ALLEGRO VI’VOSGES ET DU NEW ART ORCHESTRA 11 rue de la Louvière Épinal, 3 décembre 2023, Épinal.

Épinal,Vosges

Ce concert symphonique partagé, proposé par l’Orchestre Allegro Vi’Vosges et le New Art Orchestra, se tiendra à Épinal.

Le concert est construit autour du programme suivant :

– Adagio pour violoncelle et orchestre, de Woldemar Bargiel, avec le soliste Florent Bellom

– 1ère et 2e Suites de Peer Gynt, d’Edvard Grieg

– Symphonie n°1, de Florence Price. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-12-03 17:00:00 fin : 2023-12-03 18:30:00. 0 EUR.

11 rue de la Louvière AUDITORIUM LA LOUVIERE

Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est



This shared symphonic concert, proposed by the Orchestre Allegro Vi’Vosges and the New Art Orchestra, will take place in Épinal.

The concert is built around the following program

– Adagio for cello and orchestra, by Woldemar Bargiel, with soloist Florent Bellom

– 1st and 2nd Suites from Peer Gynt, by Edvard Grieg

– Symphony n°1, by Florence Price

Este concierto sinfónico compartido, propuesto por la Orchestre Allegro Vi’Vosges y la New Art Orchestra, se celebrará en Épinal.

El concierto se articula en torno al siguiente programa

– Adagio para violonchelo y orquesta, de Woldemar Bargiel, con el solista Florent Bellom

– 1ª y 2ª Suites de Peer Gynt, de Edvard Grieg

– Sinfonía nº 1, de Florence Price

Dieses gemeinsame Sinfoniekonzert, das vom Orchestre Allegro Vi’Vosges und dem New Art Orchestra angeboten wird, findet in Épinal statt.

Das Konzert ist um das folgende Programm herum aufgebaut:

– Adagio für Violoncello und Orchester von Woldemar Bargiel mit dem Solisten Florent Bellom

– 1. und 2. Suite aus Peer Gynt von Edvard Grieg

– Symphonie Nr. 1, von Florence Price

Mise à jour le 2023-11-15 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION