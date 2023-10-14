LE JOUR DE LA NUIT : BALADE À DOCELLES 11 Rue de la Libération Docelles, 14 octobre 2023, Docelles.

Docelles,Vosges

Marche nocturne sans difficulté particulière pour sensibiliser aux méfaits de la pollution lumineuse. Suivi d’une collation offerte, participation du maraîcher local.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-14 20:00:00 fin : 2023-10-14 22:30:00. 0 EUR.

11 Rue de la Libération devant la mairie

Docelles 88460 Vosges Grand Est



An easy night walk to raise awareness of the harmful effects of light pollution. Followed by a snack, with the participation of the local market gardener.

Un sencillo paseo nocturno para concienciar sobre los efectos nocivos de la contaminación lumínica. Seguido de un aperitivo, ofrecido por el hortelano local.

Nachtwanderung ohne besondere Schwierigkeiten, um auf die Schädlichkeit der Lichtverschmutzung aufmerksam zu machen. Anschließend wird ein Imbiss angeboten, Teilnahme des lokalen Gemüsebauern.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par OT BRUYERES VALLONS DES VOSGES