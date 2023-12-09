Concert Glaçon la Note : The Keeks 11 rue d’Aspremont Dax, 9 décembre 2023, Dax.

Dax,Landes

The Keeks évolue dans un style Garage rock et du punk californien, avec des influences comme The hives, Wolfmother, Jack White, Clutch, Green Day, The offspring.

Les titres du premier EP contiennent des influences blues rock et de riff mélodiques et saturés.

En 2022, le style de composition d’Owen, compositeur principal du groupe, évolue vers plus de Garage rock et le prochain album en préparation s’orientera plus vers ces influences..

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 . EUR.

11 rue d’Aspremont Comptoir à Bière

Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Keeks evolve in a Garage rock and Californian punk style, with influences such as The hives, Wolfmother, Jack White, Clutch, Green Day, The offspring.

The tracks on the first EP contain blues-rock influences and melodic, saturated riffs.

In 2022, the compositional style of Owen, the band’s main songwriter, evolves towards more garage rock, and the next album in preparation will focus more on these influences.

The Keeks son un grupo de garage rock y punk californiano, con influencias de The Hives, Wolfmother, Jack White, Clutch, Green Day y The Offspring.

Los temas del primer EP contenían influencias del blues rock y riffs melódicos y saturados.

En 2022, el estilo compositivo de Owen, principal compositor de la banda, evolucionaba hacia un rock más garajero, y el próximo álbum en preparación se centrará más en estas influencias.

The Keeks bewegt sich im Stil von Garage Rock und kalifornischem Punk, mit Einflüssen wie The hives, Wolfmother, Jack White, Clutch, Green Day, The offspring.

Die Titel der ersten EP enthalten Einflüsse aus dem Bluesrock und melodische, satte Riffs.

Im Jahr 2022 entwickelte sich der Kompositionsstil von Owen, dem Hauptsongwriter der Band, hin zu mehr Garage Rock und das nächste Album, das in Vorbereitung ist, wird sich mehr an diesen Einflüssen orientieren.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-17 par OT Grand Dax