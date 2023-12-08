MARCHÉ DE NOËL D’APEL FENELON – BÉZIERS 11 Place Saint-Aphrodise Béziers, 1 décembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

L’APEL vous invite à venir découvrir son marché de Noël ! Stands de vin et chocolat chaud et de gourmandises de Noël seront au rendez-vous !.

2023-12-08 16:30:00

11 Place Saint-Aphrodise

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



APEL invites you to come and discover its Christmas market! Stalls selling mulled wine, hot chocolate and Christmas treats will be on hand!

La APEL le invita a descubrir su mercado navideño Habrá puestos de vino caliente, chocolate y dulces navideños

Die APEL lädt Sie ein, ihren Weihnachtsmarkt zu besuchen! Stände mit heißem Wein und Kakao sowie weihnachtlichen Leckereien werden für Sie bereitstehen!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE