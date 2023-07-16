DÉMO DE FORGE : VIBREZ AU SON DES MARTEAUX ! 11 les Envers Girmont-Val-d’Ajol, 16 juillet 2023, Girmont-Val-d'Ajol.

Girmont-Val-d’Ajol,Vosges

Passez la porte du jardin d’Une Figue dans le Poirier et plongez dans l’ambiance chaleureuse la forge de la Guilde du Graal !

Lilian, forgeron, créera sous vos yeux un outil forgé. Instants magiques à partager seul, entre amis ou en famille !

Infos pratiques :

Accès à la forge et visite libre du jardin :

6€/personne

3€/enfant (de 3 à 10 ans)

Buvette et salon de thé sur place. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-07-16 14:00:00 fin : 2023-07-16 17:30:00. 6 EUR.

11 les Envers

Girmont-Val-d’Ajol 88340 Vosges Grand Est



Walk through the door of the garden of Une Figue dans le Poirier and immerse yourself in the warm atmosphere of the forge of the Grail Guild!

Lilian, blacksmith, will create a forged tool under your eyes. Magic moments to share alone, with friends or family!

Practical information :

Access to the forge and free visit of the garden :

6/person

3/child (from 3 to 10 years old)

Refreshment bar and tea room on site

Cruza la puerta del jardín de Une Figue dans le Poirier y sumérgete en el cálido ambiente de la forja del Gremio del Grial

Lilian, herrera, creará una herramienta forjada ante tus ojos. Un momento mágico para compartir solo, con amigos o en familia

Información práctica :

Acceso a la fragua y visita libre del jardín :

6/persona

3/niño (de 3 a 10 años)

Bar y salón de té in situ

Treten Sie durch das Gartentor von « Eine Feige im Birnbaum » und tauchen Sie ein in die warme Atmosphäre der Schmiede der Gralsgilde!

Der Schmied Lilian wird vor Ihren Augen ein geschmiedetes Werkzeug herstellen. Magische Momente, die Sie allein, mit Freunden oder der Familie teilen können!

Praktische Informationen :

Zugang zur Schmiede und freier Besuch des Gartens :

6?/Person

3?/Kind (von 3 bis 10 Jahren)

Getränke und Teestube vor Ort

Mise à jour le 2023-02-10 par OT REMIREMONT