après-midi conte 11 Le Grand Aslon Lingé, 28 décembre 2023, Lingé.

Lingé,Indre

L’association Noces de paroles propose un après-midi conte avec Catherine Zarcathe..

Dimanche 2023-12-28 17:00:00 fin : 2023-12-28 . .

11 Le Grand Aslon

Lingé 36220 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



The Noces de paroles association offers an afternoon of storytelling with Catherine Zarcathe.

La asociación Noces de paroles ofrece una tarde de cuentacuentos con Catherine Zarcathe.

Der Verein Noces de paroles bietet einen Erzählnachmittag mit Catherine Zarcathe an.

