Visite guidée « histoire thermale » 11 cours Foch Dax, 10 novembre 2023, Dax.

Dax,Landes

Venez écouter, autour de la Fontaine Chaude, du Trou des Pauvres et du quartier thermal, une histoire thermale vieille de plus de 2000 ans..

2023-11-10 fin : 2023-11-10 . EUR.

11 cours Foch RDV Patio Office de Tourisme

Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and listen to a 2000 year old thermal history around the Fontaine Chaude, the Trou des Pauvres and the thermal district.

Venga a escuchar la historia termal de 2000 años en torno a la Fontaine Chaude, el Trou des Pauvres y el distrito termal.

Hören Sie sich rund um die Fontaine Chaude, das Trou des Pauvres und das Thermalviertel die über 2000 Jahre alte Geschichte der Thermalbäder an.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-11 par OT Grand Dax