Visite guidée « histoire thermale » 11 cours Foch Dax, 9 août 2023, Dax.

Dax,Landes

Venez écouter, autour de la Fontaine Chaude, du Trou des Pauvres et du quartier thermal, une histoire thermale vieille de plus de 2000 ans..

2023-08-09 fin : 2023-08-09 . EUR.

11 cours Foch RDV Patio Office de Tourisme

Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and listen to a 2000 year old thermal history around the Fontaine Chaude, the Trou des Pauvres and the thermal district.

Venga a escuchar la historia termal de 2000 años en torno a la Fontaine Chaude, el Trou des Pauvres y el distrito termal.

Hören Sie sich rund um die Fontaine Chaude, das Trou des Pauvres und das Thermalviertel die über 2000 Jahre alte Geschichte der Thermalbäder an.

