Visite guidée « Grand siècle à Dax » 11 cours Foch Dax, 1 août 2023, Dax.

Dax,Landes

En 1660, le Roi Soleil est de passage à Dax à l’occasion de son mariage…il draine dans son sillage tous les grands du Grand Siècle et laisse derrière lui, bon nombre d’anecdotes et de souvenirs !.

2023-08-01 fin : 2023-08-01 . EUR.

11 cours Foch RDV Patio Office de Tourisme

Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



In 1660, the Sun King was in Dax for his wedding…he dragged all the greats of the Grand Siècle in his wake and left behind a good number of anecdotes and memories!

En 1660, el Rey Sol estuvo en Dax para su boda… ¡trajo consigo a todos los grandes del Grand Siècle y dejó tras de sí muchas anécdotas y recuerdos!

Im Jahr 1660 kam der Sonnenkönig anlässlich seiner Hochzeit nach Dax… Er zog alle Großen des Grand Siècle mit sich und hinterließ viele Anekdoten und Erinnerungen!

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par OT Grand Dax