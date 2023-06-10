La Malle aux Histoires 11 Cours Carnot Châteaurenard
Lecture d’albums pour les 3-6 ans.. Enfants
2023-06-10 à 10:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-10 11:00:00. .
Reading of albums for 3-6 years old.
Lectura de libros para niños de 3 a 6 años.
Vorlesen von Alben für 3- bis 6-Jährige.
