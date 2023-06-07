La Malle aux Histoires 11 Cours Carnot, 7 juin 2023, Châteaurenard.

Châteaurenard,Bouches-du-Rhône

Lecture d’albums pour les 3-6 ans.. Enfants

2023-06-07 à 10:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-07 11:00:00. .

11 Cours Carnot Espace Isidore Rollande

Châteaurenard 13160 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Reading of albums for 3-6 years old.

Lectura de libros para niños de 3 a 6 años.

Vorlesen von Alben für 3- bis 6-Jährige.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-22 par Office de Tourisme Intercommunal de Terre de Provence