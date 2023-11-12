Foire du livre 2023: Poésies du monde (L’ouvroir) 11 Boulevard Jules Ferry Brive-la-Gaillarde, 12 novembre 2023, Brive-la-Gaillarde.

Brive-la-Gaillarde,Corrèze

Lumière sur la poésie orientale en partenariat avec l’association France Proche Orient : Conférence d’Ali Ibrahim sur l’esthétisme dans la poésie arabe puis poésie d’Omar Khayyam récitée par Anas Alexis Chebib (accompagnement musical Nouri Almohamad, Alban Guyonnet, chant Layale Jobran).

Lumière sur la poésie africaine. Conférence de Nimrod : Le poète africain d’hier et d’aujourd’hui – poésie francophone puis temps récitatif de poésie africaine, accompagnement musical par l’orchestre mandingue du Conservatoire.

De 14h à 16h..

2023-11-12 fin : 2023-11-12 16:00:00. .

11 Boulevard Jules Ferry

Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Lumière sur la poésie orientale in partnership with the association France Proche Orient: Lecture by Ali Ibrahim on aestheticism in Arabic poetry, followed by poetry by Omar Khayyam recited by Anas Alexis Chebib (musical accompaniment by Nouri Almohamad, Alban Guyonnet, vocals by Layale Jobran).

Spotlight on African poetry. Lecture by Nimrod: Le poète africain d?hier et d?aujourd?hui ? poésie francophone followed by a recitative of African poetry, with musical accompaniment by the Conservatoire?s Mandingo orchestra.

From 2pm to 4pm.

Foco sobre la poesía oriental en colaboración con la asociación France Proche Orient: conferencia de Ali Ibrahim sobre el esteticismo en la poesía árabe, seguida de poemas de Omar Khayyam recitados por Anas Alexis Chebib (acompañamiento musical de Nouri Almohamad, Alban Guyonnet, voz de Layale Jobran).

La poesía africana en el punto de mira. Conferencia de Nimrod: Le poète africain d’hier et d’aujourd’hui ? poésie francophone seguida de un recital de poesía africana, con acompañamiento musical de la orquesta mandinga del Conservatorio.

De 14:00 a 16:00 h.

Licht auf die orientalische Poesie in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Verein France Proche Orient: Vortrag von Ali Ibrahim über Ästhetik in der arabischen Poesie, dann Gedichte von Omar Khayyam, rezitiert von Anas Alexis Chebib (musikalische Begleitung Nouri Almohamad, Alban Guyonnet, Gesang Layale Jobran).

Licht auf die afrikanische Poesie. Vortrag von Nimrod: Le poète africain d’gestern et d’aujourd’hui ? französischsprachige Poesie, dann rezitative Zeit mit afrikanischer Poesie, musikalische Begleitung durch das Mandingo-Orchester des Konservatoriums.

Von 14:00 bis 16:00 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par Brive Tourisme